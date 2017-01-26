Justin Bogle Out For Phoenix Supercross

Justin Bogle Out For Phoenix Supercross - RCH/Yoshimura Suzuki's Justin Bogle will sit out this weekend's Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series in Glendale, Arizona, January 28. Bogle was leading his heat race last weekend at Anaheim II when he crashed and suffered bruised lungs and injuries to his chest. He hopes to return to action the following weekend in Oakland.

