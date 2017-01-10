How One Real Estate Team Kills It wit...

How One Real Estate Team Kills It with Online Leads

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: RISMedia

I understand you're an up-and-coming force in Arizona; however, you're originally from California. When and why did you move to the area? We moved to Arizona about four-and-a-half years ago when Danielle took an executive assistant position with one of the largest real estate teams in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RISMedia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10) 1 hr welcome black 135
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 3 hr Okie 1,086
truth about the jews and israel 9 hr citizen 9
Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14) Jan 7 friend 21
Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14) Jan 7 Steve 3
Smoking females Jan 6 ThomasA 12
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Jan 3 Ashley 1,052
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,312 • Total comments across all topics: 277,798,155

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC