Glendale police seek suspect in Circle K stabbing

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times outside a Circle K Sunday night, and Glendale police are looking for his attacker. Glendale police seek suspect in Circle K stabbing A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times outside a Circle K Sunday night, and Glendale police are looking for his attacker.

