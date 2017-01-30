Glendale man finds new Mustang vandal...

Glendale man finds new Mustang vandalized

Alex Perez, a member of the U.S. military, said he woke up at his home near 59th Avenue and Cactus Road Sunday morning and discovered his recently purchased black Mustang was covered in eggs. "I thought to myself, 'This is a good area, I'll leave my car outside and it'll be fine,'" Perez said.

