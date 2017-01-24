Fire crews save 5 dogs, most of house...

Fire crews save 5 dogs, most of house in Phoenix blaze

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Phoenix and Glendale fire crews saved a house and rescued five dogs in the process, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Fire crews save 5 dogs, most of house in Phoenix blaze Phoenix and Glendale fire crews saved a house and rescued five dogs in the process, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Homeowner discovers honey dripping from ceiling 4 hr Parden Pard 1
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) 16 hr ballzdeep 107
Why are there so many fat women in Phoenix Sun Why 3
hey brown bean eater at A Airline Sun hate brown bean e... 3
Why are there so many idiots from Minnesota in AZ? Sat Steve 5
Orange Tree Jan 28 chrisaudi 1
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Jan 28 positronium 193,116
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,242 • Total comments across all topics: 278,401,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC