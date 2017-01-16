Chicago Bears 7-Round 2017 NFL Mock Draft: Being Bold

December 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Malik Hooker celebrates after intercepting a pass against the Clemson Tigers during the first half of the the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports The Chicago Bears are getting a clearer picture every day of what they can expect in the 2017 NFL draft just a few months away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NFLMocks.