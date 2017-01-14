Chandler college student killed in Glendale shooting remembered at rosary
A 19-year-old Chandler man killed last week when gunshots erupted at a house party in Glendale was remembered Friday as a loyal friend and dedicated son. Chandler college student killed in Glendale shooting remembered at rosary A 19-year-old Chandler man killed last week when gunshots erupted at a house party in Glendale was remembered Friday as a loyal friend and dedicated son.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Thu
|specterlee
|43
|What ever happened to Glendale Punk?
|Jan 11
|Where dat money
|1
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I win
|1,053
|White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10)
|Jan 10
|welcome black
|135
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|Jan 10
|Okie
|1,086
|truth about the jews and israel
|Jan 10
|citizen
|9
|Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14)
|Jan 7
|Steve
|3
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC