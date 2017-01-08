Cashier's checks, $3,000 in cash, a consultant and a pastor
Bishop Monty Moody leads a church in a building behind his Peoria home, and he is a major donor to candidates running for elected office -- in Phoenix. Cashier's checks, $3,000 in cash, a consultant and a pastor Bishop Monty Moody leads a church in a building behind his Peoria home, and he is a major donor to candidates running for elected office -- in Phoenix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Pasquali
|1,085
|Females become nurses just to leer at nude male... (Aug '14)
|Jan 7
|friend
|21
|Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14)
|Jan 7
|Steve
|3
|Smoking females
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|12
|White people secretly want to be black (Oct '10)
|Jan 5
|Go Blue Forever
|134
|Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Ashley
|1,052
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent
|Jan 2
|Anonymous
|8
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC