Bishop Monty Moody leads a church in a building behind his Peoria home, and he is a major donor to candidates running for elected office -- in Phoenix. Cashier's checks, $3,000 in cash, a consultant and a pastor Bishop Monty Moody leads a church in a building behind his Peoria home, and he is a major donor to candidates running for elected office -- in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.