Body found inside vacant home in Glendale
Body found inside vacant home in Glendale Police say they are investigating the death as a possible homicide. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iqc2Dp A dead man was found inside a vacant home in Glendale on Thursday night, and police say they are now investigating a possible homicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|HotnPhx
|1,087
|MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book
|9 hr
|my4faces
|1
|DNC Chair Frontrunner: Trump BringsWhite Suprem...
|22 hr
|why
|3
|Ariana Grande showcases her slender pins in sex...
|Sun
|Kiya123
|1
|we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13)
|Jan 12
|specterlee
|43
|Tired of all the uppity women of Glendale arrow... (Dec '14)
|Jan 7
|Steve
|3
|Robbers target FedEx delivery trucks in Chicago
|Dec 30
|OMG
|3
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC