Armed Civilian Praised for Shooting U...

Armed Civilian Praised for Shooting Undocumented Suspect Who Attacked Trooper

There are 1 comment on the Phoenix New Times story from Tuesday Jan 17, titled Armed Civilian Praised for Shooting Undocumented Suspect Who Attacked Trooper. In it, Phoenix New Times reports that:

Leonard Penuelas-Escobar, 37, attacked a state trooper on January 12 and was shot dead by an armed civilian who stopped to help. The state Department of Public Safety director on Monday heaped praised on the still-unnamed hero who used his firearm to stop a suspect from attacking a state trooper last week.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Thanks

Phoenix, AZ

#1 Tuesday Jan 17
I do not know who the citizen is who saved this trooper but as a citizen of Arizona I thank you. Thank you for stepping up and saving the life of one of our heroes and acting when you didn't have to. Thank you for putting yourself in harms way to safe another. Thank you for giving this Trooper a chance to go home to his family.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 2 hr LUVTRANNYCUM 1,090
Have any of you been polled? 2 hr Polling Virgin 1
hey brown bean eater at A Airline 18 hr Old friend 2
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) 22 hr Gisou Rafii 45
News Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c... Thu American Citizen 1 1
Best place to buy porno (Oct '11) Thu wallace 12
MY4FACES Â– A Wonderful Kids Picture Book Jan 16 my4faces 1
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Maricopa County was issued at January 20 at 3:48AM MST

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,085,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC