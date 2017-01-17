Armed Civilian Praised for Shooting Undocumented Suspect Who Attacked Trooper
There are 1 comment on the Phoenix New Times story from Tuesday Jan 17, titled Armed Civilian Praised for Shooting Undocumented Suspect Who Attacked Trooper. In it, Phoenix New Times reports that:
Leonard Penuelas-Escobar, 37, attacked a state trooper on January 12 and was shot dead by an armed civilian who stopped to help. The state Department of Public Safety director on Monday heaped praised on the still-unnamed hero who used his firearm to stop a suspect from attacking a state trooper last week.
#1 Tuesday Jan 17
I do not know who the citizen is who saved this trooper but as a citizen of Arizona I thank you. Thank you for stepping up and saving the life of one of our heroes and acting when you didn't have to. Thank you for putting yourself in harms way to safe another. Thank you for giving this Trooper a chance to go home to his family.
