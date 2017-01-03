Arizona twins born in different years

Arizona twins born in different years

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: ABC15.com

Wind Advisory issued January 2 at 3:34AM MST expiring January 2 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Coconino Wind Advisory issued January 2 at 3:34AM MST expiring January 2 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo Wind Advisory issued January 1 at 2:41PM MST expiring January 2 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Apache, Coconino, Navajo GLENDALE, AZ - Arizona twins are going to have a unique story to tell for the rest of their lives after they were born in different years. Holly and Brandon Shay weren't expecting their boys to arrive for another few weeks, however, they were shocked when Banner Hospital in Glendale admitted them on New Year's Eve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) 19 min Ashley 1,052
Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent Mon Allison MB 8
Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing Sun Brother 1
last post wins! Jan 1 Princess Hey 82
frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay... Jan 1 PayupSucka 16
William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10) Jan 1 Luko 48
Idiots and their fireworks Dec 31 Eric 1
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,583 • Total comments across all topics: 277,577,367

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC