1 killed, 1 injured in overnight Glen...

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight Glendale shooting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jNbfxl Shortly after 2 a.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, said Glendale police spokesman Det.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 2 hr HotNPhx 1,092
Smoking females Sat John 13
Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Fri InNeed12 2
Presidential protests Fri Why 1
Have any of you been polled? Fri Polling Virgin 1
hey brown bean eater at A Airline Jan 19 Old friend 2
we are suppliers of froozen chicken feet in l... (Mar '13) Jan 19 Anonymous 45
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,316 • Total comments across all topics: 278,143,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC