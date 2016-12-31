Who will play Alabama for the Championship? Clemson in the lead going into Fiesta Bowl Halftime
DECEMBER 31: Parris Campbell #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 31: Parris Campbell #21 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs during the first half of the 2016 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at University of Phoenix Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing
|13 hr
|Brother
|1
|last post wins!
|22 hr
|Princess Hey
|82
|frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay...
|Sun
|PayupSucka
|16
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Luko
|48
|Idiots and their fireworks
|Sat
|Eric
|1
|Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru
|Sat
|Blurp
|4
|Robbers target FedEx delivery trucks in Chicago
|Fri
|OMG
|3
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC