What does Trump's F-35 tweet mean for...

What does Trump's F-35 tweet mean for Luke Air Force Base?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: The Arizona Republic

President-elect Donald Trump's Monday morning tweet about the U.S. military's F-35 program struck a nerve in the West Valley. What does Trump's F-35 tweet mean for Luke Air Force Base? President-elect Donald Trump's Monday morning tweet about the U.S. military's F-35 program struck a nerve in the West Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Youngtown Music Thread 1 hr Musikologist 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 5 hr chuckles 1,074
Punk ass kids selling books to truckers 10 hr Assbeating 1
Smoking females Wed Kristin 10
Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12) Tue Yessss 4
Todd Alan Ashlock Dec 18 CharlesAshlock 1
Adam4Adam Oct '16 Leo 2
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,335 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,220

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC