Tim Duncan got new tattoo in retirement
The artsy, intelligent big man has shown his creative side in the past, and now he's wearing it on his back. Duncan showed off a photo of him getting inked at Elite Custom Tattoo in Glendale, Ariz., and it was some pretty neat artwork.
