The sky's the limit for pilot who ove...

The sky's the limit for pilot who overcame stuttering to fly

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Johnathan Smith prepares his rented aircraft for flight at Glendale Municipal Airport in Glendale, Ariz., on Dec. 6, 2016. Smith was told several times that he would never be a pilot because of his stutter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Youngtown Music Thread 1 hr Musikologist 3
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 5 hr chuckles 1,074
Punk ass kids selling books to truckers 10 hr Assbeating 1
Smoking females Wed Kristin 10
Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12) Tue Yessss 4
Todd Alan Ashlock Dec 18 CharlesAshlock 1
Adam4Adam Oct '16 Leo 2
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,354 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,358

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC