Glendale police will increase patrols in an area near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road after a 12-year-old girl reported she was followed by a man as she walked to school Thursday morning, authorities said. Police: Girl, 12, reports being followed, grabbed by backpack on way to Glendale school Glendale police will increase patrols in an area near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road after a 12-year-old girl reported she was followed by a man as she walked to school Thursday morning, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.