Police find stolen FedEx delivery truck

A FedEx delivery truck was stolen in Glendale Tuesday morning by two armed men as the driver was dropping off a package, Glendale police said. Update: FedEx delivery truck stolen in Glendale is recovered in Phoenix A FedEx delivery truck was stolen in Glendale Tuesday morning by two armed men as the driver was dropping off a package, Glendale police said.

