osu-thursday

On Fiesta Bowl media day, Sport Director Jack Pohl caught up with a pair of local Ohio State players who are making an impact on the Buckeye GLENDALE, Arizona - On Fiesta Bowl media day, Sport Director Jack Pohl caught up with a pair of local Ohio State players who are making an impact on the Buckeyes success. WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.