McDowell Road closed after Phoenix pile-up
Phoenix, Tolleson, Avondale and Glendale fire departments responded to a crash involving five or six vehicles near 95th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix Saturday night. McDowell Road closed after Phoenix pile-up Phoenix, Tolleson, Avondale and Glendale fire departments responded to a crash involving five or six vehicles near 95th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Glendale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Youngtown Music Thread
|1 hr
|Musikologist
|3
|Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|chuckles
|1,074
|Punk ass kids selling books to truckers
|10 hr
|Assbeating
|1
|Smoking females
|Wed
|Kristin
|10
|Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12)
|Tue
|Yessss
|4
|Todd Alan Ashlock
|Dec 18
|CharlesAshlock
|1
|Adam4Adam
|Oct '16
|Leo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Glendale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC