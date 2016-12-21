Judge says lawsuit over Glendale casino to head to trial
A federal judge says a lawsuit pitting a southern Arizona tribe against the state over the tribe's Glendale casino will require a full trial to decide. Judge David Campbell on Monday refused to find in favor of the Tohono O'Odham Nation in its suit over Arizona's refusal to grant a fulling tribal gambling permit for the casino.
