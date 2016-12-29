Glendale teen selected for U.S. Senat...

Glendale teen selected for U.S. Senate youth program

A Glendale teen is one of two Arizona high school students chosen for the 55th annual United States Senate Youth Program, which will be held March 4-11 in Washington, D.C. Henry Rosas Ibarra of Glendale and Meena Venkataramanan of Tucson were chosen from more than 80 ...

