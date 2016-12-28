First Bite: Tunisian, Indian restaurants bring the fire to the West Valley
First Bite: Tunisian, Indian restaurants bring the fire to the West Valley Two spartan but spunky restaurants showcase authentic Tunisian and South Indian cuisine. Rest assured that both pack a wallop.
