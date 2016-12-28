Firefighters battle first-alarm blaze at Glendale home
Firefighters battle first-alarm blaze at Glendale home Firefighters from Glendale, Phoenix and Peoria responded to a house fire near 67th and Glendale avenues Wednesday night. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iGW70F Firefighters from Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria responded to a first-alarm house fire near 67th and Glendale avenues in Glendale on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
