Father wakes up to see stranger holding toddler

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

An Arizona father woke up in the middle of the night to see a stranger standing in his living room, holding his 2-year-old daughter, police said. When he confronted the man, later identified as Oren Cohen, Cohen tossed the child to a couch, telling her father, "I'm your friend," police said.

