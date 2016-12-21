Father wakes up to see stranger holding toddler
An Arizona father woke up in the middle of the night to see a stranger standing in his living room, holding his 2-year-old daughter, police said. When he confronted the man, later identified as Oren Cohen, Cohen tossed the child to a couch, telling her father, "I'm your friend," police said.
