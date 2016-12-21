Faces of meth: Then & now photos of A...

Faces of meth: Then & now photos of Arizona mom's amazing

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Former drug addict Dejah Hall shared this before sobriety photo to her Facebook page showing the effects of meth addiction on her appearance. See more proof of the effects meth use can have on an addict's face in the photos that follow ... Former drug addict Dejah Hall shared this before sobriety photo to her Facebook page showing the effects of meth addiction on her appearance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glendale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sources: KTVK drops 'Good Morning Arizona' pers... (Mar '09) 5 hr Okie 1,078
Welcome to Arizona! 22 hr Old Tranny Micheal 3
Merxicians leaving Arizona! (must read) 23 hr MAGA2016 2
prostitutes on 27th ave (Jan '10) Mon Nash3425 105
Boycott Goodwill Stores During Holidays (Nov '10) Mon Goodwill employee 1,051
News Latino Leaders Who Dumped Donald Trump Now Hope... Sun tomin cali 1
Gay or Bi FaceTime (Jul '12) Dec 20 Yessss 4
See all Glendale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glendale Forum Now

Glendale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glendale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Glendale, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,983 • Total comments across all topics: 277,400,110

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC