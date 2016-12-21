Dat Chat podcast rewind, Week 16: Analyzing the futures of the Saints, Sean Payton

Coach Sean Payton yells during the Saints' 48-41 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz. ) Colleague Larry Holder and I break down the New Orleans Saints' 48-41 victory against the Arizona Cardinals, look ahead to their Week 16 matchup with the Tampa Bay Bucs and answer reader questions in this week's Dat Chat podcast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.