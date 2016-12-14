A Gilbert man's frugal life well lived What motivates a Gilbert man to live a frugal life can offer lessons for the rest of us. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2hOnRjB Stretching Your Dollar columnist Bob Blayter and his wife, Maria, were able to get their Christmas tree for free using points at Home Depot; the ornaments were bought during Black Friday sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.