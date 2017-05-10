More
The family of a 1996 murder victim in Calhoun County may finally get her body back for a proper burial. The body of Zihui Liu, a Jacksonville State University exchange student from China, was found in a wooded area next to Highway 431 in Glencoe back in December 1996.
