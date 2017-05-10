More

More

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The family of a 1996 murder victim in Calhoun County may finally get her body back for a proper burial. The body of Zihui Liu, a Jacksonville State University exchange student from China, was found in a wooded area next to Highway 431 in Glencoe back in December 1996.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glencoe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13) May 2 watching livonia 11
why are waterfront properties in gadsden area s... May 2 watching livonia 1
mark turbeville Apr 27 LOCATOR 1
News No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm... Apr '17 ThomasA 6
Local Politics Do you approve of Brian Young as Mayor? (Oct '12) Apr '17 Tina 2
Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08) Apr '17 Tina 1,171
Local girls Mar '17 Terael 3
See all Glencoe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glencoe Forum Now

Glencoe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glencoe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Glencoe, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,462 • Total comments across all topics: 281,000,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC