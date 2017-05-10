Chinese national convicted in 1996 Al...

Chinese national convicted in 1996 Alabama murder released, won't be deported

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Alabama Live

A Chinese national who pleaded guilty in 2015 to murdering a Jacksonville State University student in 1996 was released from prison on Tuesday and placed on probation, court records show. Chen Shi received a 20-year sentence in a plea deal, which gave him credit for serving nearly four years in Calhoun County, following his 2011 arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glencoe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good suboxone/buprenorphine Doctor in the Gadsd... (Dec '13) May 2 watching livonia 11
why are waterfront properties in gadsden area s... May 2 watching livonia 1
mark turbeville Apr 27 LOCATOR 1
News No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm... Apr '17 ThomasA 6
Local Politics Do you approve of Brian Young as Mayor? (Oct '12) Apr '17 Tina 2
Dorothy Nelder M.D. (May '08) Apr '17 Tina 1,171
Local girls Mar '17 Terael 3
See all Glencoe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glencoe Forum Now

Glencoe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glencoe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
 

Glencoe, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,462 • Total comments across all topics: 281,000,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC