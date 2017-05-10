Chinese national convicted in 1996 Alabama murder released, won't be deported
A Chinese national who pleaded guilty in 2015 to murdering a Jacksonville State University student in 1996 was released from prison on Tuesday and placed on probation, court records show. Chen Shi received a 20-year sentence in a plea deal, which gave him credit for serving nearly four years in Calhoun County, following his 2011 arrest.
