Standoff ends in Glencoe; 1 in custody
Workers move furniture out of an apartment in Glencoe, Ala., Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, after a standoff was peacefully ended. Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin said a woman barricaded herself inside an apartment on Nancy Carrol Avenue in Glencoe when authorities attempted to serve an eviction notice.
Glencoe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Easy money
|Dec 14
|Desperate
|1
|Serious women only need respond (Jul '11)
|Dec 11
|leann
|3
|New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16)
|Dec 5
|Gsdman
|3
|No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm...
|Nov 24
|Wildchild
|1
|Scandal at F&M Bank
|Nov '16
|SayNoToFM
|1
|New Etowah County Arrests and Mugshot (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|Etowah
|3
|'Hallelujah!' says foundation co-founder on new... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|thanks
|3
