Standoff ends in Glencoe; 1 in custody

Standoff ends in Glencoe; 1 in custody

Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: Alabama Live

Workers move furniture out of an apartment in Glencoe, Ala., Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016, after a standoff was peacefully ended. Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin said a woman barricaded herself inside an apartment on Nancy Carrol Avenue in Glencoe when authorities attempted to serve an eviction notice.

Glencoe, AL

