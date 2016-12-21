Police: Glencoe standoff ends with tear gas, arrest
A Glencoe woman, Angela Knighten, is in custody following a three-hour armed standoff at an apartment complex located near a city park according to police. At around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, the relative peace and quiet of Glencoe was shattered by the sudden appearance of black SUVs and sheriff's cruisers with lights and sirens rushing through the area.
