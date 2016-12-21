Commissioners hear more residents' concerns on planned composting facility
Several residents who live or own land near the site of a planned composting facility outside Lincoln voiced their concerns about the project to Calhoun County commissioners Wednesday. Potential odors from the planned 86-acre facility, as well as traffic, groundwater contamination and property values topped the list of those concerns, but there remains much oversight before the business could open, county commissioners said.
