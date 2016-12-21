Commissioners hear more residents' co...

Commissioners hear more residents' concerns on planned composting facility

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: Anniston Star

Several residents who live or own land near the site of a planned composting facility outside Lincoln voiced their concerns about the project to Calhoun County commissioners Wednesday. Potential odors from the planned 86-acre facility, as well as traffic, groundwater contamination and property values topped the list of those concerns, but there remains much oversight before the business could open, county commissioners said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glencoe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Easy money Dec 14 Desperate 1
Serious women only need respond (Jul '11) Dec 11 leann 3
New girl at Dollar General (Jun '16) Dec 5 Gsdman 3
News No natural light, no healthy food, detained imm... Nov 24 Wildchild 1
Scandal at F&M Bank Nov '16 SayNoToFM 1
New Etowah County Arrests and Mugshot (Feb '14) Sep '16 Etowah 3
News 'Hallelujah!' says foundation co-founder on new... (Jul '15) Jul '15 thanks 3
See all Glencoe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glencoe Forum Now

Glencoe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glencoe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Glencoe, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,322 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,175

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC