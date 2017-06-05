New citizens welcomed at naturalizati...

New citizens welcomed at naturalization ceremony at Montclair museum

Saturday Jun 3

MONTCLAIR -- Islam Mustaf said his heart sank while walking out of an interview for his dream internship at the United Nations. The reason? The 21-year-old college student from Egypt was rejected after the questioner learned he was not yet an American citizen.

