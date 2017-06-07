Bloomfield councilman headed to Freeholder Board
Bloomfield councilman headed to Freeholder Board It looks like a clear path to the Essex County Freeholder Board for a Bloomfield councilman. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2s5mqXb At-large Councilman Carlos Pomares got 9,269 votes in the Fifth District's freeholder primary on Tuesday, the Essex County Clerk's Office unofficial results show.
