Bloomfield councilman headed to Freeholder Board It looks like a clear path to the Essex County Freeholder Board for a Bloomfield councilman. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2s5mqXb At-large Councilman Carlos Pomares got 9,269 votes in the Fifth District's freeholder primary on Tuesday, the Essex County Clerk's Office unofficial results show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fort Lee Suburbanite.