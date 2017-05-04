Video: Glen Ridge Scout brings outdoo...

Video: Glen Ridge Scout brings outdoor classroom to youths

For his Eagle Scout project, Glen Ridge Boy Scout Kelechi Ibezim and Boy Scout Troop 55 have built an outdoor classroom for the Montclair Child Development Center. Matt Kadosh/NorthJersey.com Video: Glen Ridge Scout brings outdoor classroom to youths For his Eagle Scout project, Glen Ridge Boy Scout Kelechi Ibezim and Boy Scout Troop 55 have built an outdoor classroom for the Montclair Child Development Center.

