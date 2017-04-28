Glen Ridge Scout brings them an outdo...

Glen Ridge Scout brings them an outdoor classroom

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Glen Ridge Scout brings them an outdoor classroom A Glen Ridge youth has made time to bring an outdoor classroom to a center that serves underprivileged children. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2psXWVg Glen Ridge resident Kelechi Ibezim, 16, a junior at Don Bosco Prep, stands in the outdoor playground at the Montclair Child Development Center on Friday, April 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer... May 13 annel 1
News Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15) May 12 Tanshinholster 3
job postings in nutley township (Jun '15) May 5 Leopard 23
Stephen Colbert & evelyn May 3 Toodles 1
News Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair May 2 Montclair foodie 3
Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children Apr 25 Jeffrey Epstein 2
Need home services help? Apr 18 TruFixed 1
See all Glen Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ridge Forum Now

Glen Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Glen Ridge, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,387 • Total comments across all topics: 281,045,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC