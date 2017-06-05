Glen Ridge police chief sued for sex ...

Glen Ridge police chief sued for sex harassment by her former assistant

Friday May 26

GLEN RIDGE -- Glen Ridge Police Chief Sheila Byron-Lagattuta is being sued for harassment for the second time in a year. Byron-Lagattuta's former personal assistant alleged in a suit filed earlier this month that the chief made inappropriate sexual remarks to her, ridiculed her Dominican accent and created such a hostile work environment that the assistant eventually resigned.

