Campaign focuses on pedestrian safety along Bloomfield Ave.29 minutes | News

In a coordinated effort to reduce accidents and deaths on a major artery in Essex County, the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority has partnered with six towns and the county to educate drivers and pedestrians about traffic safety. Campaign focuses on pedestrian safety along Bloomfield Avenue In a coordinated effort to reduce accidents and deaths on a major artery in Essex County, the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority has partnered with six towns and the county to educate drivers and pedestrians about traffic safety.
Glen Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Know of any public corruption in N.J.? AG offer...
|May 13
|annel
|1
|Award-winning Essex undersheriff charged with s... (Nov '15)
|May 12
|Tanshinholster
|3
|job postings in nutley township (Jun '15)
|May 5
|Leopard
|23
|Stephen Colbert & evelyn
|May 3
|Toodles
|1
|Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair
|May 2
|Montclair foodie
|3
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|Apr 25
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|Need home services help?
|Apr '17
|TruFixed
|1
