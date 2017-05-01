At a glance: Glen Ridge approves muni...

At a glance: Glen Ridge approves municipal budget

Monday May 1 Read more: NorthJersey.com

At a glance: Glen Ridge approves municipal budget The Glen Ridge Borough Council approved a $13.97 million municipal budget for 2017 in mid-April. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2pnLHcw The Glen Ridge Borough Council has approved a $13.97 million municipal budget for 2017.

