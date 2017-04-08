None
Omri Tarlo - 16 from Tenafly, Jordan Craig - 16 from Montclair and Dominik Sprawka - 15 from East Rutherford. The Nereid Juniors Million Meter Challenge at Nereid Boat Club in Rutherford on Saturday, April, 8, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need home services help?
|Tue
|TruFixed
|1
|Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair
|Apr 14
|Jeesss
|2
|Full-time Nanny Needed for Newborn Twins (Feb '11)
|Apr 12
|jenam
|2
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|River Warrior
|5
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar '17
|Just Wondering
|3
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC