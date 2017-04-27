Neighbors fired up over pyrotechnics at Glen Ridge club
Neighbors fired up over pyrotechnics at private Glen Ridge club The Glen Ridge Country Club is apologizing after a late-night fireworks display sparked heated reactions from neighbors. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2qcdR8U The Glen Ridge Country Club is apologizing after a late-night fireworks display on Wednesday sparked heated reactions from neighbors in the area.
