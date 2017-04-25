Glen Ridge Scouts bring spring to Montclair nursing home residents
Glen Ridge Scouts delight Montclair nursing home residents Glen Ridge Girl Scouts brought handmade flowers to the residents of the Van Dyk Manor nursing home in Montclair. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2q0hP48 Standing from left, Glen Ridge Troop 21265 Scouts Sarah Johnson, Katie Ross, Natalie Garcia, Naomi Kahl, and Camille Azeglio gather with Van Dyk resident Rose Demoura.
