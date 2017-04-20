Glen Ridge Key Club to hold collectio...

Glen Ridge Key Club to hold collection at high school

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Glen Ridge Key Club to hold collection at high school The Glen Ridge High School Key Club will hold its semi-annual town-wide collection at the high school. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oZVzJC The Glen Ridge High School Key Club will hold its semi-annual town-wide collection in the high school parking lot, 200 Ridgewood Ave., on Saturday, April 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Clothing and other items will be accepted and donated to the Big Brothers and Big Sisters, the nation's largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children 2 hr Jeffrey Epstein 2
Need home services help? Apr 18 TruFixed 1
News Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair Apr 14 Jeesss 2
Full-time Nanny Needed for Newborn Twins (Feb '11) Apr 12 jenam 2
overnight parking (May '07) Apr 10 Elias72 60
Parking Enforcement Mar '17 NJ Shopper 2
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) Mar '17 River Warrior 5
See all Glen Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ridge Forum Now

Glen Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Glen Ridge, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,481 • Total comments across all topics: 280,552,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC