Glen Ridge Key Club to hold collection at high school

The Glen Ridge High School Key Club will hold its semi-annual town-wide collection in the high school parking lot, 200 Ridgewood Ave., on Saturday, April 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Clothing and other items will be accepted and donated to the Big Brothers and Big Sisters, the nation's largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring program.

