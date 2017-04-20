Glen Ridge Key Club to hold collection at high school
Glen Ridge Key Club to hold collection at high school The Glen Ridge High School Key Club will hold its semi-annual town-wide collection at the high school. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2oZVzJC The Glen Ridge High School Key Club will hold its semi-annual town-wide collection in the high school parking lot, 200 Ridgewood Ave., on Saturday, April 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Clothing and other items will be accepted and donated to the Big Brothers and Big Sisters, the nation's largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Glen Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children
|2 hr
|Jeffrey Epstein
|2
|Need home services help?
|Apr 18
|TruFixed
|1
|Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair
|Apr 14
|Jeesss
|2
|Full-time Nanny Needed for Newborn Twins (Feb '11)
|Apr 12
|jenam
|2
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar '17
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|River Warrior
|5
Find what you want!
Search Glen Ridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC