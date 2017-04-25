Glen Ridge becomes latest 'welcoming ...

Glen Ridge becomes latest 'welcoming community'

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Glen Ridge becomes latest 'welcoming community' The Borough Council officially declared Glen Ridge a "welcoming community" during a Monday, April 24 meeting. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2q1Bkti The audience applauds a vote by the Glen Ridge Borough Council designating the municipality a "welcoming community" during an April 24, 2017 meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Visit Palm Beach. Bring the Children Apr 25 Jeffrey Epstein 2
Need home services help? Apr 18 TruFixed 1
News Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair Apr 14 Jeesss 2
Full-time Nanny Needed for Newborn Twins (Feb '11) Apr 12 jenam 2
overnight parking (May '07) Apr 10 Elias72 60
Parking Enforcement Mar '17 NJ Shopper 2
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) Mar '17 River Warrior 5
See all Glen Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ridge Forum Now

Glen Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Glen Ridge, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,696,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC