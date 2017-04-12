Congressman pays visit to Glen Ridge

Congressman pays visit to Glen Ridge

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: NorthJersey.com

A United States congressman dropped by Glen Ridge to let residents know he's there for them.U.S. Congressman Donald Payne, representing the 10th Congressional District, visited an April 10 Borough Council meeting primarily to say hello.

