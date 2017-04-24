Celebrate 20 years of improv in actio...

Celebrate 20 years of improv in action with Lunatic Fringe

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: The Jersey Journal

The current Lunatic Fringe line-up -- From L, Dan Scheinberg, Harvey Chipkin, Deb Maclean, Paul Murphy and David Groveman --perform with troupe alums during a 20th anniversary celebration April 22 at the Commonwealth Club in Upper Montclair. One of the first rules of improv is "Agree and add...." So it wasn't surprising when Deb Maclean , who cofounded the improv group Lunatic Fringe , agreed that the troupe's 20th anniversary was a big deal and then expanded on that.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need home services help? Apr 18 TruFixed 1
News Jack's Seafood Shack opening in Montclair Apr 14 Jeesss 2
Full-time Nanny Needed for Newborn Twins (Feb '11) Apr 12 jenam 2
overnight parking (May '07) Apr 10 Elias72 60
Parking Enforcement Mar '17 NJ Shopper 2
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) Mar '17 River Warrior 5
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar '17 Just Wondering 3
See all Glen Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ridge Forum Now

Glen Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Glen Ridge, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,090 • Total comments across all topics: 280,549,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC