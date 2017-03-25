Slime, STEAM make the day at school in Glen Ridge
Slime, STEAM make the day at school in Glen Ridge The students in pre-K through second grade learned with slime, miniature catapults and battery-powered clocks. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2n2aLBr The students in grades pre-k to second learned with slime, miniature catapults and by assembling battery-powered clocks during activities organized by the Forest Avenue Home and School Association on New Jersey Maker's Day, a celebration of "Maker Culture," held statewide March 24. Five-year-old Sadie Sweet looks at her artwork while teacher's aide Linda Perrotta assists Friday, March 24, 2017 at Glen Ridge's Forest Avenue School for a Maker's Day activity.
