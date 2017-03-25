Slime, STEAM make the day at school i...

Slime, STEAM make the day at school in Glen Ridge

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Slime, STEAM make the day at school in Glen Ridge The students in pre-K through second grade learned with slime, miniature catapults and battery-powered clocks. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2n2aLBr The students in grades pre-k to second learned with slime, miniature catapults and by assembling battery-powered clocks during activities organized by the Forest Avenue Home and School Association on New Jersey Maker's Day, a celebration of "Maker Culture," held statewide March 24. Five-year-old Sadie Sweet looks at her artwork while teacher's aide Linda Perrotta assists Friday, March 24, 2017 at Glen Ridge's Forest Avenue School for a Maker's Day activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) Mar 7 River Warrior 5
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
kids get plowed down on busstop Mar 3 elena_ulloa 2
Former Nightclub Owners Sell Nightclub For $23 ... Mar 1 Over the top 1
News Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy... Feb '17 Iris Rodriguez 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb '17 crying towels 4 sale 2
See all Glen Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ridge Forum Now

Glen Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Glen Ridge, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,065 • Total comments across all topics: 279,899,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC