Glen Ridge residents approve bonding for school upgrades
Glen Ridge residents Tuesday voted 2-to-1 to authorize $23.7 million in bonds for school upgrades and acquisition.
Glen Ridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|River Warrior
|5
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar '17
|Just Wondering
|3
|kids get plowed down on busstop
|Mar '17
|elena_ulloa
|2
|Former Nightclub Owners Sell Nightclub For $23 ...
|Mar '17
|Over the top
|1
|Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy...
|Feb '17
|Iris Rodriguez
|1
|Out of Control Traffic Enforcement
|Feb '17
|crying towels 4 sale
|2
