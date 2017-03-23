Glen Ridge police plan evening meet-a...

Glen Ridge police plan evening meet-and-greet

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: NorthJersey.com

Glen Ridge police plan evening meet-and-greet The Glen Ridge Police Department will host a "Coffee with a Cop" from 5 to 7 p.m. April 5 Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nHT2Uj Belleville Capt. Victor Mesce, left, speaks with resident Dan Cassilli, 75, during a Coffee with a Cop at Valley National Bank's Washington Avenue Branch in Belleville Feb. 16. The Glen Ridge Police Department will host a Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, April 5, but perhaps it should be called Decaf with a Detective to accommodate its evening timing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Ridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) Mar 7 River Warrior 5
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
kids get plowed down on busstop Mar 3 elena_ulloa 2
Former Nightclub Owners Sell Nightclub For $23 ... Mar 1 Over the top 1
News Woman accused of taking 2-year-old child to buy... Feb '17 Iris Rodriguez 1
Out of Control Traffic Enforcement Feb '17 crying towels 4 sale 2
See all Glen Ridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Ridge Forum Now

Glen Ridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Ridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Oakland
 

Glen Ridge, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,889,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC