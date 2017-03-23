Glen Ridge police plan evening meet-and-greet
Glen Ridge police plan evening meet-and-greet The Glen Ridge Police Department will host a "Coffee with a Cop" from 5 to 7 p.m. April 5 Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2nHT2Uj Belleville Capt. Victor Mesce, left, speaks with resident Dan Cassilli, 75, during a Coffee with a Cop at Valley National Bank's Washington Avenue Branch in Belleville Feb. 16. The Glen Ridge Police Department will host a Coffee with a Cop on Wednesday, April 5, but perhaps it should be called Decaf with a Detective to accommodate its evening timing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
